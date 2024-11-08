© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Glacier National Park will test a 'timed entry' system for popular areas

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published November 8, 2024 at 7:11 PM MST
Logan pass parking lot entrance at Glacier National Park.
Glacier National Park.
Logan pass parking lot entrance at Glacier National Park.

Glacier National Park says it will test a “timed entry” system for popular areas of the park. Those who get vehicle reservations will be assigned a time block that they can enter but can stay in the park as long as they like. Those who miss their entry time won’t be allowed access.

Park officials say the change is needed to reduce congestion. Popular destinations like Logan Pass parking lot have closed at times due to congestion, even with restricted entry in recent years.

The new system will be implemented for the west entrance of Going-to-the-Sun Road and the North Fork Road.

Reservations will be required 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations won’t be required for the Two Medicine area and the eastern entrance for Going-to-the-Sun Road.

The Swiftcurrent area of the Many Glacier Valley will be closed due to construction next season. The park says it’s considering alternative entrances to those areas.
Tags
Montana News Glacier National ParkGoing-to-the-Sun RoadEnvironment
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information