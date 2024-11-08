Glacier National Park will test a 'timed entry' system for popular areas

Glacier National Park says it will test a “timed entry” system for popular areas of the park. Those who get vehicle reservations will be assigned a time block that they can enter but can stay in the park as long as they like. Those who miss their entry time won’t be allowed access.

Park officials say the change is needed to reduce congestion. Popular destinations like Logan Pass parking lot have closed at times due to congestion, even with restricted entry in recent years.

The new system will be implemented for the west entrance of Going-to-the-Sun Road and the North Fork Road.

Reservations will be required 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations won’t be required for the Two Medicine area and the eastern entrance for Going-to-the-Sun Road.

The Swiftcurrent area of the Many Glacier Valley will be closed due to construction next season. The park says it’s considering alternative entrances to those areas.