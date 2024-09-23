© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Briefs: Infrastructure funding; Bear bites hiker at Glacier Park

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published September 23, 2024 at 7:10 PM MDT

Federal funding will help upgrade aging infrastructure in parts of Montana

The Montana Department of Transportation is getting nearly $72 million in federal funding to help repair the state’s aging infrastructure.

The money will pay for bridge and road safety in five Montana communities: Bozeman, Forsyth, Lewistown, Great Falls and Lodge Grass.

The Federal Highway Administration funds became available when other state transportation departments and federal programs were unable to spend money set aside for them prior to the end of the federal fiscal year.

The Montana Department of Transportation typically receives similar additional funding every year.

Montana's required match rate is 13 percent ,which comes largely from state gas and diesel taxes.

Glacier Park trail remains closed after bear bites man

A section of a popular hiking trail in Glacier National Park remains closed following a bear encounter last week that left a hiker injured.

The Highline Trail is closed from Haystack Butte to Granite Park Chalet until park staff can determine the bear is no longer in the area.

A 35-year-old man was hiking with friends in foggy conditions last Thursday when he surprised the bear at close range. The grizzly bear bit the man’s leg. The injury was not life threatening.

His hiking party drove the animal off with bear spray and stopped the man’s bleeding with a first aid kit.

Park staff remind the public that bears are especially active in the fall. That’s when they’re eating as much as possible as they prepare to hibernate over the winter.
Tags
Montana News grizzly bearsGlacier National ParkinfrastructureMontana Department of Transportation
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
"The Wide Open" podcast from Montana Public Radio and the Montana Media Lab.
The Wide Open
Explore the places where we come together and fall apart. The Wide Open brings nuanced reporting on under-covered environmental issues. Our deep storytelling provides context to the forces shaping our lives — with plenty of adventure, wildlife and rich sound along the way.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information