© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rain, hail, heat and snow: Wild weather descends on western Montana

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published June 19, 2025 at 7:48 PM MDT
Confidence is growing that a cool and wet pattern will develop across western Montana and north central Idaho this weekend (June 21-22). 80 to 90 percent of forecast models show a light to moderate rain even across the region with around 50 percent chance of a significant rain event (1 inch or more of precipitation), mainly across northwest Montana. Much cooler temperatures are anticipated in the 50s to low 60s for valleys, though it could be even colder if a significant event develops. Additionally, snow levels down as low as 4000 feet could support snow in the higher elevations.
National Weather Service Missoula
Confidence is growing that a cool and wet pattern will develop across western Montana and north central Idaho this weekend (June 21-22). 80 to 90 percent of forecast models show a light to moderate rain even across the region with around 50 percent chance of a significant rain event (1 inch or more of precipitation), mainly across northwest Montana. Much cooler temperatures are anticipated in the 50s to low 60s for valleys, though it could be even colder if a significant event develops. Additionally, snow levels down as low as 4000 feet could support snow in the higher elevations.

As a wildfire grows near western Montana’s MacDonald Pass Thursday amid unusually hot, dry and windy June conditions, powerful thunderstorms are teeing up for Friday. Those storms could pack gusty winds and possibly record setting rain and hail across a wide swath of the state.

That’s just the appetizer for the wild weather the National Weather Service is predicting for this weekend.

How wild? A major snowstorm could grip Glacier National Park, including Logan Pass. The park’s high elevations will pick up anywhere from 3 inches to more than a foot of snow. The alpine sections of Going-to-the-Sun Road may temporarily close if conditions turn dangerous. Visitors are urged to plan ahead for the inclement weather.

Unseasonably cool temperatures will descend on the entire state, with most highs climbing only into the upper 50 to 60s this weekend. That’s about 20 degrees cooler than normal.

Monday morning’s lows could be in the 30s. Some of the higher valleys along the Continental Divide may dip below freezing.

By Monday afternoon, temperatures should rebound into the 70s with gradual warming expected through the week.

Severe thunderstorms could be a bit more widespread on Friday, with the potential covering much of North Central and Southwest MT. The storms could last longer into the night as well. Have a plan should a storm approach your area.
National Weather Service Great Falls, MT.
Severe thunderstorms could be a bit more widespread on Friday, with the potential covering much of North Central and Southwest MT. The storms could last longer into the night as well. Have a plan should a storm approach your area.
Tags
Montana News weatherGlacier National Park
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information