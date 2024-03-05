Wildlife officials approve fish habitat restoration projects
Montana Fish and Wildlife commissioners recently approved 19 projects aimed at restoring and improving wild fish habitat around the state.
The program aims to help rebuild critical aquatic habitats and protect sensitive fish species.
Arctic grayling, bull trout and mountain whitefish are just a handful of species that stand to benefit from the efforts.
The projects are part of the state’s Future Fisheries Improvement Program which provides funding and assistance to groups working to improve aquatic habitat.
Project Coordinator Michelle McGree says, “These habitat projects are important to support the fisheries not only recreationally, but also economically with people that are visiting Montana, visiting the communities, and wanting to have a good fishing experience.”
McGree says work includes improving fish passage through culvert replacements, installing riparian fencing and creating spawning habitat.
The approved projects will receive seven million dollars in program funding and are located in communities around the state including Butte, Missoula, Dillon and Glasgow.
