Montana man found guilty of charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection

A Montana man was found guilty Wednesday of felony and misdemeanor charges related to the January 6, 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

55-year-old Henry Phillip Muntzer of Dillon was found guilty of civil disorder and obstructing an official procedure in District Court in D.C. Both are felonies.

Muntzer was also found guilty of several misdemeanor charges. Those include: entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct, disorderly conduct in the Capitol building and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol building.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Muntzer recorded multiple videos that day, including one in which he said he had passed through tear gas to, “Take the Capitol by storm.”