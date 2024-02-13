© 2024 MTPR
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Montana man found guilty of charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published February 13, 2024 at 8:41 AM MST
The FBI affidavit included a screenshot of MSNBC footage showing Henry Muntzer in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
U.S. Justice Department
A Montana man was found guilty Wednesday of felony and misdemeanor charges related to the January 6, 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

55-year-old Henry Phillip Muntzer of Dillon was found guilty of civil disorder and obstructing an official procedure in District Court in D.C. Both are felonies.

Muntzer was also found guilty of several misdemeanor charges. Those include: entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct, disorderly conduct in the Capitol building and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol building.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Muntzer recorded multiple videos that day, including one in which he said he had passed through tear gas to, “Take the Capitol by storm.”

Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
