Trump pardons Jan. 6 rioters from Montana, including Oath Keepers founder

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published January 22, 2025 at 7:19 AM MST
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
John Minchillo/AP
/
AP
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Stewart Rhodes, a former Montanan and founder of the anti-government group, Oath Keepers, has been released from prison following President Trump’s offer of clemency for the January 6th Capitol riot defendants.

In the spring of 2023 Elmer Stewart Rhodes was sentenced to 18 years in prison on seditious conspiracy charges related to his role in the breach of the U.S Capitol two years earlier.

Rhodes walked out of jail this week, following President Trump’s pardons of nearly all the January 6th defendants.

His conviction remains on his record.

Rhodes is founder and leader of the Oath Keepers – an organization described by the U.S government as a loosely organized collection of individuals, some of whom are associated with militias.

Trump also provided a full, unconditional pardon to over 1,500 people charged or convicted in the riot. Several Montanans are on that list, including Isaac Sturgeon, Frank Dahlquist, brothers Jerod and Joshua Hughes, Hank Muntzer and Boyd Camper.
