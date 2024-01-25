A record number of Montanans signed up for health care on the federal marketplace

Montana saw a record number of residents sign up for health care plans through the federal marketplace.

Over 66,000 Montanans signed up for health care coverage on the marketplace, also known as Obamacare, during the recent open enrollment period. That’s according to the final data snapshot from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

That’s a 23% increase over last year, said Olivia Riutta with the Montana Primary Care Association.

“So we’re really excited that folks who lost Medicaid or healthy kids coverage enroll in marketplace plans during open enrollment,” Riutta said.

Those who lost Medicaid during the redetermination process can sign up for health care plans through July. Riutta said that means the number of Montanans on marketplace plans will likely continue to grow.