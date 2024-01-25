© 2024 MTPR
A record number of Montanans signed up for health care on the federal marketplace

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published January 25, 2024 at 5:27 PM MST

Montana saw a record number of residents sign up for health care plans through the federal marketplace.

Over 66,000 Montanans signed up for health care coverage on the marketplace, also known as Obamacare, during the recent open enrollment period. That’s according to the final data snapshot from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

That’s a 23% increase over last year, said Olivia Riutta with the Montana Primary Care Association.

“So we’re really excited that folks who lost Medicaid or healthy kids coverage enroll in marketplace plans during open enrollment,” Riutta said.

Those who lost Medicaid during the redetermination process can sign up for health care plans through July. Riutta said that means the number of Montanans on marketplace plans will likely continue to grow.

Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
