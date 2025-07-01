One Big Beautiful Bill passes Senate with Montana support

Vice President JD Vance broke a stalemate in the Senate to push the massive policy package out of the upper chamber and back to the House. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act has stirred controversy in Congress for weeks over its multi-trillion-dollar price tag .

Montana’s senior U.S. Sen. Steve Daines posted a video to social media immediately after the vote praising the Senate’s work on the bill.

“The big, beautiful bill that just passed the Senate is a big win for Montana,” Daines said.

Freshman Sen. Tim Sheehy also hailed the bill’s funding boost for immigration enforcement and cuts for taxes on tips.

The two Republicans also celebrated an amendment to the original bill. It stripped out provisions that would have called for the sale of millions of acres of public land — though parcels in Montana were excluded from the get-go.