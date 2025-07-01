© 2025 MTPR
One Big Beautiful Bill passes Senate with Montana support

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published July 1, 2025 at 6:24 PM MDT
U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C.
istockphoto
Vice President JD Vance broke a stalemate in the Senate to push the massive policy package out of the upper chamber and back to the House. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act has stirred controversy in Congress for weeks over its multi-trillion-dollar price tag.

Montana’s senior U.S. Sen. Steve Daines posted a video to social media immediately after the vote praising the Senate’s work on the bill.

“The big, beautiful bill that just passed the Senate is a big win for Montana,” Daines said.

Freshman Sen. Tim Sheehy also hailed the bill’s funding boost for immigration enforcement and cuts for taxes on tips.

The two Republicans also celebrated an amendment to the original bill. It stripped out provisions that would have called for the sale of millions of acres of public land — though parcels in Montana were excluded from the get-go.

The bill now goes back to the House of Representatives, where lawmakers will have to approve or reject changes made in the Senate. Experts say the proposal could have enormous impacts on everything from rural healthcare and Medicaid to student loans. State fiscal analysts project the federal tax changes could reduce state revenue by about $120 million annually.
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
