© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Officials approve a plan to protect the Bitterroot River from nutrient pollution

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published April 21, 2023 at 5:51 PM MDT
The Bitterroot River.
Nick Mott
/
Montana Public Radio

Federal environmental regulators have approved a plan for protecting western Montana’s Bitterroot River from nutrient pollution.

The 84-mile-long Bitterroot River flows north through the Bitterroot Valley. It’s not currently impaired by nutrient pollution, which can create algae growth. This occurs when too many nutrients, like nitrogen and phosphorus are added to water.

It’s the only river of its size in a highly populated area of the state that isn’t contaminated by the pollution coming from lawn fertilizer, human and animal waste. Officials, residents, and organizations want to keep it that way.

The Environmental Protection Agency has accepted the Bitterroot River Nutrient Protection Plan. It was written by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality with support from interested individuals and organizations.

The plan recommends voluntary ways of reducing nutrient pollution. Examples include restoring and protecting native streamside vegetation and recommending existing homes and new construction hook into municipal sewer systems whenever possible.

The plan is the first of its kind in EPA’s six state mountains and plains region

Tags
Montana News Bitterroot RiverEnvironmental Protection AgencyMontana Department of Environmental QualityEnvironmentwater
Edward F. O'Brien
O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the University of Montana School of Journalism. His first career job out of school was covering the 1995 Montana Legislature. When the session wrapped up, O’Brien was fortunate enough to land a full-time position at the station as a general assignment reporter. Feel free to drop him a line at edward.obrien@umt.edu.
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information