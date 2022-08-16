© 2022 MTPR
Do you have questions about voting in Montana? We're here to answer them.

The 2022 midterm elections are on the horizon — and we’re wondering what questions you have about voting.

Do you know how to vote, where to vote, and what you might need to have when you show up to the polls? What if your voter registration is out of date, or has a mistake, and you are challenged at the polls — what can you do? What do certain ballot measures mean for the great state of Montana?

MTPR is part of a new community-powered journalism project to answer those questions, and any other ones you may have about how to exercise your right to vote in the upcoming midterms. Our mission is to provide you with the information you need to vote — we’re not concerned about how you vote, or who you vote for, we just want to make sure you are armed with the information you need to vote.

