Voting
The 2022 midterm elections are on the horizon — and we’re wondering what questions you have about voting.
Do you know how to vote, where to vote, and what you might need to have when you show up to the polls? What if your voter registration is out of date, or has a mistake, and you are challenged at the polls — what can you do? What do certain ballot measures mean for the great state of Montana?
MTPR is part of a new community-powered journalism project to answer those questions, and any other ones you may have about how to exercise your right to vote in the upcoming midterms. Our mission is to provide you with the information you need to vote — we’re not concerned about how you vote, or who you vote for, we just want to make sure you are armed with the information you need to vote.
Montana Politics
Health officials estimate the state will lose $25 million if the state hospital doesn’t receive federal certification within the next two years.
The future of three new Montana election laws are in the hands of a state judge. Attorneys recently concluded nine days of arguing over the laws' possible benefits and harms. A Yellowstone County judge plans to issue a decision on whether they meet constitutional muster “as soon as possible.”
Montana’s highest ranking Republican officials gathered Friday to talk about the fentanyl crisis in the state and their plans to address it. Their focus is on boosting law enforcement and pushing to restrict immigration.
A trial is underway in Yellowstone County over three new Montana election laws. Plaintiffs focused their first arguments on barriers to voting in Indian Country.