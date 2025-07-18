© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C.
Congress approves public media funding cuts
Thursday night, Congress passed The Rescissions Act of 2025. This package claws back funds previously appropriated to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) totaling $1.1 billion.

We take our responsibility to the citizens of Montana very seriously and will continue to work hard every day to provide the local news, music and cultural programs that represent the unique character of Montana.
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Advocacy groups sue state over new voting laws

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published July 18, 2025 at 9:24 AM MDT

Youth political organizers are suing the state over two new voting laws enacted this year.

Forward Montana and the Montana Public Interest Research Group say the new voting regulations unduly burden young voters. The groups have successfully challenged similar legislation in recent years.

The newest laws move up the deadline for same-day voter registration by eight hours. They also tighten voter ID requirements. The measures are pared-down versions of bills passed in 2021 that eliminated same-day voter registration and restricted acceptable types of voter ID.

In a statement, the plaintiffs’ attorneys, Upper Seven Law, cited the Montana Supreme Court’s ruling striking down those laws. The court wrote that the unimpaired right to vote is a bulwark for "other basic civil and political rights."

The state’s largest public employee union, the Montana Federation of Public Employees, previously filed a separate lawsuit against the state over the new laws.

The Montana secretary of state’s office is defending the regulations, saying they "create safe, secure, accessible, and transparent elections for every Montanan."

Some Montana Public Radio employees are members of MFPE, but we cover them like we do any other organization.
Tags
Montana News Montana PoliticsvotingForward MontanaMontana Public Interest Research GroupUpper Seven Law FirmChristi JacobsenMontana Federation of Public Employees
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio.

Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information