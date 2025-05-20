Advocacy groups sue over new election law changes

Republicans in the Montana Legislature passed several new laws this session they say will protect election integrity.

The Montana Public Interest Research Group (MontPIRG) filed suit in Missoula over a law that says people who move to Montana temporarily are not eligible to vote. The law requires prospective voters to self report whether they’re a temporary resident for work or an educational program.

State law says people are otherwise considered residents if they live in a Montana county for more than 30 days.

MontPIRG argues the law unconstitutionally discriminates against students.

Two other election laws are also facing legal challenge. One requires voters to show a photo ID to receive a ballot. The other closes same-day voter registration for federal elections eight hours earlier than usual. That law also opens up voter registration the Saturday before an election.

The Montana Federation of Public Employees argues the regulations present barriers that could disenfranchise some. The union filed its challenge in Lewis and Clark District Court.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Secretary of State’s office defended the laws, saying they “enhance the election process overall and create safe, secure, accessible, and transparent elections for every Montana.”