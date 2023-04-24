© 2023 MTPR
The Session Live: 2023 Legislative Recap

Published April 24, 2023 at 2:56 PM MDT

The 68th Montana Legislative Session is nearing its conclusion. Over the course of 90 days, lawmakers have drafted and debated hundreds of bills and amendments on issues like health care, education, the environment, LGBTQ+ rights and, somehow, TikTok.

Get answers to your questions from the reporters and editors of Montana Free Press, Montana Public Radio and Yellowstone Public Radio.

Join us for a live recording of our collaborative podcast, The Session, as we discuss the major developments from the 2023 session and what lies ahead for the laws created in the statehouse these last few months.

Submit your questions about the 68th legislative session below. The live stream begins May 10 at 7 p.m. Register for the live stream here.

