The Session Live: 2023 Legislative Recap
The 68th Montana Legislative Session is nearing its conclusion. Over the course of 90 days, lawmakers have drafted and debated hundreds of bills and amendments on issues like health care, education, the environment, LGBTQ+ rights and, somehow, TikTok.
Join us for a live recording of our collaborative podcast, The Session, as we discuss the major developments from the 2023 session and what lies ahead for the laws created in the statehouse these last few months.
The live stream begins May 10 at 7 p.m.
As the 2023 legislative session sprints to the finish line, tensions are running high over bills targeting transgender Montanans and environmental regulation. Host Corin Cates-Carney and reporters Arren Kimbel-Sannit, Ellis Juhlin, and Mara Silvers discuss what to expect in the final days of the legislature as lawmakers scramble to reach sine die.
Lawmakers agree to advance zoning policy, but the future on housing subsidies is unclear. There are dueling visions of what school choice policy should look like. And legislative staff are working thousands of hours of overtime to keep up with all the bills.
We are approaching the 71st day of the 90 day legislative session. Last week was another major deadline for lawmakers to pass bills out of one house and send them to the other. We saw hundreds of bills move through both chambers and saw a push from lawmakers to introduce new legislation in time to meet that deadline.