Montana lawmakers consider taxpayer funded emergency medical services

Lawmakers are studying whether ambulance services should be taxpayer funded.

State EMS and Trauma Systems Manager Shari Graham told lawmakers every county in the state has ambulance deserts. That means response times take longer than 25 minutes. Just a few minutes can be the difference between life and death.

Graham says most ambulance services have two or more risk factors threatening their stability.

“What does that mean? It means rural EMS is in crisis,” Graham told lawmakers.

Roughly half of the state’s nearly 270 EMS agencies rely on volunteers, according to state data. That can mean longer response times and limit service. Half of the EMS personnel statewide are over 50 years old, and fewer young people are moving into the workforce.

A legislative interim committee is studying whether EMS should be an essential service. Giving EMS that designation would require county governments to provide a minimum level of service. That could require taxpayer funding.

Barbra Mutter sits on the Three Forks Ambulance board of directors. She says Medicaid and Medicare reimbursement doesn’t cover the cost of responding to calls. Many patients also don’t pay their bills.

“Over the last four years, we’ve accumulated $138,000 in collections for nonpayment. We cannot sustain this system,” Mutter said.

The committee will host more hearings on the issue. It will report its findings and recommendations to the 2027 Legislature.