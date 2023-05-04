Judge temporarily blocks new abortion law signed by Gov. Gianforte

A Lewis and Clark County District Court judge has granted a temporary block on a 24 week abortion ban signed into law by the governor Wednesday.

The law, passed by the Republican supermajority in the state Legislature, was one of five anti-abortion bills Gov. Greg Gianforte signed. It was the only one that had an immediate effective date. It would also require an ultrasound before an abortion.

Planned Parenthood of Montana sued the state over the law, saying it violates the state’s constitutional right to privacy, which has been found to protect access to abortion. Planned Parenthood has another suit pending over a bill that would ban the most common type of abortion procedure used in the second trimester, though it has not been signed into law yet.

Judge Mike Menahan wrote the block is in place to prevent irreparable harm to constitutional rights while the lawsuit plays out in court.