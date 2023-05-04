© 2023 MTPR
Lawmakers pass $14 billion budget as the legislative session ends

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar,
Ellis Juhlin, Corin Cates-Carney
Published May 4, 2023 at 9:57 AM MDT
Lawmakers adjourned the 68th Montana Legislature Tuesday, three days shy of their 90-day deadline.

Lawmakers passed a $14 billion budget and considered the most bills in one session since 1973. Montana Public Radio’s reporters in the statehouse Shaylee Ragar and Ellis Juhlin spoke with Corin Cates-Carney to break down what passed, what didn’t and how politics influenced it all.

Register for The Session legislative recap live stream on May 10 at 7 p.m. at www.montanafreepress.org/the-session-live
The Session Live: 2023 Legislative Recap
Get answers to your questions about what's happened at the legislature this session. Join reporters from Montana Free Press, Montana Public Radio and Yellowstone Public Radio as we discuss the major developments from the 2023 session and what lies ahead for the laws created in the last few months. Register now.

Montana News Montana LegislatureMontana Politics
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio.  
Ellis Juhlin
Corin Cates-Carney
Corin Cates-Carney manages MTPR's daily and long-term news projects. After spending more than five years living and reporting across Western and Central Montana, he became news director in early 2020.
