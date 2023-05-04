Montana politics, elections and legislative news
Lawmakers pass $14 billion budget as the legislative session ends
Lawmakers adjourned the 68th Montana Legislature Tuesday, three days shy of their 90-day deadline.
Lawmakers passed a $14 billion budget and considered the most bills in one session since 1973. Montana Public Radio’s reporters in the statehouse Shaylee Ragar and Ellis Juhlin spoke with Corin Cates-Carney to break down what passed, what didn’t and how politics influenced it all.
Get answers to your questions about what's happened at the legislature this session. Join reporters from Montana Free Press, Montana Public Radio and Yellowstone Public Radio as we discuss the major developments from the 2023 session and what lies ahead for the laws created in the last few months. Register now.