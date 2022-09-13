© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Front Row Center, MTPR's arts interviews.
Front Row Center

Mission Valley Live brings diverse performances to Lake County

Published September 4, 2022 at 7:00 AM MDT
MTPR-Website-Image-_MVL-BBD.png
Mission Valley Live will be bringing Missoula’s Bare Bait Dance Collective to the Ronan Performing Arts Center in April 2023.

Lauren Korn speaks with Brian Campbell, the Vice President on the Board of Directors for Lake County’s Mission Valley Live. (Brian is also the emcee for Mission Valley Live performances.)

Enjoy the 2022-2023 season!

September 9, 2022; 7PM: Scott Kirby, “Main Street Souvenirs: The Search of the American Heartland,” Ronan Performing Arts Center (Ronan Middle School);

October 7, 2022; 7PM: Fubuki Daiko, Traditional Japanese Drumming, Polson High School;

November 9, 2022; 7PM: We Are WÖR, Ronan Performing Arts Center (Ronan Middle School);

December 2, 2022; 7PM: Duke Otherwise, Noah “Ebenezer Duke” Show, Polson High School;

January 20, 2023; 7PM: Marty Davis, Legend of the Pioneers, Ronan Performing Arts Center (Ronan Middle School);

February 17, 2023; 7PM: Dr. Daylight's Jazz Co., Polson High School;

March 10, 2023; 7PM: Jâca, Clarinet and Guitar Duo, Ronan Performing Arts Center (Ronan Middle School);

April 14, 2023; 7PM: Bare Bait Dance, Ronan Performing Arts Center (Ronan Middle School).

For more information about Mission Valley Live, visit their website here.

Tags

Front Row Center Mission Valley Live
Lauren Korn
Lauren R. Korn holds an M.A. in poetry from the University of New Brunswick, where she was the recipient of the Tom Riesterer Memorial Prize and the Angela Ludan Levine Memorial Book Prize. A former bookseller and the former Director of the Montana Book Festival, she is now the host of Montana Public Radio’s literature-based radio program and podcast, ‘The Write Question.’
See stories by Lauren Korn