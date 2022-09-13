Mission Valley Live brings diverse performances to Lake County

Lauren Korn speaks with Brian Campbell, the Vice President on the Board of Directors for Lake County’s Mission Valley Live. (Brian is also the emcee for Mission Valley Live performances.)

Enjoy the 2022-2023 season!

September 9, 2022; 7PM: Scott Kirby, “Main Street Souvenirs: The Search of the American Heartland,” Ronan Performing Arts Center (Ronan Middle School);

October 7, 2022; 7PM: Fubuki Daiko, Traditional Japanese Drumming, Polson High School;

November 9, 2022; 7PM: We Are WÖR, Ronan Performing Arts Center (Ronan Middle School);

December 2, 2022; 7PM: Duke Otherwise, Noah “Ebenezer Duke” Show, Polson High School;

January 20, 2023; 7PM: Marty Davis, Legend of the Pioneers, Ronan Performing Arts Center (Ronan Middle School);

February 17, 2023; 7PM: Dr. Daylight's Jazz Co., Polson High School;

March 10, 2023; 7PM: Jâca, Clarinet and Guitar Duo, Ronan Performing Arts Center (Ronan Middle School);

April 14, 2023; 7PM: Bare Bait Dance, Ronan Performing Arts Center (Ronan Middle School).

For more information about Mission Valley Live, visit their website here.