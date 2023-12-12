Dolce Canto presents “Caritas et Amor: Songs of Love and Hope”

Front Row Center co-host Lauren Korn sits down with David Edmonds, Artistic Director of Dolce Canto, to talk about their December concerts, “Caritas et Amor: Songs of Love and Hope.”

Saturday, December 16, 2023, 3PM

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints

151 Moats Lane, Superior, MT

Sponsored by Mineral County Performing Arts Council

Sunday, December 17, 2023, 4:00 p.m.

UM Music Recital Hall

32 Campus Dr., Missoula, MT

Tickets: The Missoula concert is a ticketed event. Tickets are available online until 10AM on December 17 (with no additional fee for online purchase); tickets will be available at the door at 3PM.

Purchase tickets here.

About David Edmonds:

Dr. Edmonds currently serves as Director of Choral Studies at the University of New Mexico where he directs the UNM Concert Choir and University Chorus and teaches undergraduate and graduate conducting and choral repertoire. Local audiences will remember Dr. Edmonds as Director of Choral Activities at the University of Montana for six years where he led the UM Chamber Chorale to their first-ever invitations to perform for both the NAfME-NW and NWACDA Conferences.

Dolce Canto’s mission statement: Dolce Canto transforms our community through extraordinary choral experiences that inspire, engage, and enliven audiences and performers alike.

Dolce Canto endeavors to support its mission and continued existence by:

