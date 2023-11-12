© 2023 MTPR
Front Row Center

Chris La Tray, Métis storyteller and Montana’s 11th Poet Laureate, plans to travel to the state’s “far-flung areas”

By Lauren Korn
Published November 12, 2023 at 9:50 AM MST

Front Row Center co-host Lauren Korn speaks with Chris La Tray, Métis storyteller and Montana’s 11th Poet Laureate, about being called a poet and traveling to the state’s “far-flung areas” during his two-year tenure.

About Chris:

Chris La Tray is a Métis storyteller, a descendent of the Pembina Band of the mighty Red River of the North, and an enrolled member of the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians. His third book, Becoming Little Shell, will be published by Milkweed Editions in Niibin, Summer, 2024. His first book, One-Sentence Journal: Short Poems and Essays from the World at Large, won the 2018 Montana Book Award and a 2019 High Plains Book Award. His book of haiku and haibun poetry, Descended from a Travel-worn Satchel, was published in 2021 by Foothills Publishing. Chris writes the weekly newsletter “An Irritable Métis” and lives near Frenchtown, Montana. He is the Montana Poet Laureate for 2023–2025.

To learn more about Chris, visit his website here.

Lauren Korn
Lauren R. Korn holds an M.A. in poetry from the University of New Brunswick, where she was the recipient of the Tom Riesterer Memorial Prize and the Angela Ludan Levine Memorial Book Prize. A former bookseller and the former Director of the Montana Book Festival, she is now the host of Montana Public Radio’s literature-based radio program and podcast, ‘The Write Question.’
