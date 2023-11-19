‘Can’t Drink Salt Water’ spotlights missing and murdered Indigenous women, human trafficking, and allyship—plus, salmon!

Front Row Center co-host Lauren Korn speaks with Lummi playwright and filmmaker Kendra Mylnechuk Potter about Can’t Drink Salt Water, which is being staged and presented by the Montana Repertory Theatre (MRT) on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at 4PM.

From the MRT website:

Continuing its commitment to developing new works, Montana Repertory Theatre proudly announces a staged reading of Can’t Drink Salt Water, a powerful new play by Indigenous playwright Kendra Mylnechuk Potter [Lummi].

Can’t Drink Salt Water is a gripping play juxtaposing a mother’s relentless search for her missing daughter with the journey of a young woman newly arrived at Bethel House, an evangelical shelter for victims of sex trafficking. Weaving together Native tradition, maternal grief, contemporary religious faith, humor, and a call to action, the reading is recommended for adult audiences. A conversation with [Carissa Heavy Runner, mother of Mika Westwolf] will follow. Resources and more information on MMIP, [as well as Indigenous artists and vendors] will be in the lobby before and after the reading.

This reading is made possible by a generous grant from The Roy Cockrum Foundation.

