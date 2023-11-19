© 2023 MTPR
Arts & Life
Front Row Center, MTPR's arts interviews.
Front Row Center

‘Can’t Drink Salt Water’ spotlights missing and murdered Indigenous women, human trafficking, and allyship—plus, salmon!

By Lauren Korn
Published November 19, 2023 at 9:50 AM MST
‘Can’t Drink Salt Water’ is being staged and presented by the Montana Repertory Theatre on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at 4PM. Graphic design by Stella Nall.

Front Row Center co-host Lauren Korn speaks with Lummi playwright and filmmaker Kendra Mylnechuk Potter about Can’t Drink Salt Water, which is being staged and presented by the Montana Repertory Theatre (MRT) on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at 4PM.

From the MRT website:

Continuing its commitment to developing new works, Montana Repertory Theatre proudly announces a staged reading of Can’t Drink Salt Water, a powerful new play by Indigenous playwright Kendra Mylnechuk Potter [Lummi].

Can’t Drink Salt Water is a gripping play juxtaposing a mother’s relentless search for her missing daughter with the journey of a young woman newly arrived at Bethel House, an evangelical shelter for victims of sex trafficking. Weaving together Native tradition, maternal grief, contemporary religious faith, humor, and a call to action, the reading is recommended for adult audiences. A conversation with [Carissa Heavy Runner, mother of Mika Westwolf] will follow. Resources and more information on MMIP, [as well as Indigenous artists and vendors] will be in the lobby before and after the reading.

This reading is made possible by a generous grant from The Roy Cockrum Foundation.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go the MRT website here.

Lauren Korn
Lauren R. Korn holds an M.A. in poetry from the University of New Brunswick, where she was the recipient of the Tom Riesterer Memorial Prize and the Angela Ludan Levine Memorial Book Prize. A former bookseller and the former Director of the Montana Book Festival, she is now the host of Montana Public Radio’s literature-based radio program and podcast, ‘The Write Question.’
