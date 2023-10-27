Halloween Choral Spooktacular is back in 2023: “It’s going to be a campy time!”

Michael Marsolek sits down with Dr. Coreen Duffy—Director of Choral Activities and an Associate Professor of Music at the University of Montana—to talk about the 2023 Halloween Choral Spooktacular, taking place Sunday, October 29, 2023, at 3PM at the Dennison Theater in Missoula, Montana.

“It’s going to be a campy time!”

From the Missoula Community Chorus website:

We’ve got spooky music and trick-or-treating this Halloween! [Our] frighteningly beautiful choral sound will delight your spirits, giving way to trick-or-treating on stage with live music!

Wear your costume—if you dare!

Come for the choirs; stay for the candy! FREE admission (and candy!) for kids under 18, UM students, and the Undead.

About the participating groups:

The University Choir is a open to all UM students without audition.

The Chamber Chorale is available to UM students per audition.

UM and MCC Community Chorus is a joint chorus of both UM students and the Missoula community. No audition is required.

Missoula FORTE Children’s Choir provides two choirs to Missoula grade school children without audition: Prelude for grades 1-2 and Bel Canto for grades 3-5.

Purchase tickets online here; or, call 406-243-4051.