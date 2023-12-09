© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Front Row Center, MTPR's arts interviews.
Front Row Center

Helena’s Myrna Loy welcomes new Executive Director, Benji Cosgrove

By Lauren Korn
Published December 9, 2023 at 9:45 AM MST
Long-time Myrna Loy employee Benji Cosgrove recently stepped into the role of Executive Director, succeeding Krys Holmes.
Long-time Myrna Loy employee Benji Cosgrove recently stepped into the role of Executive Director, succeeding Krys Holmes.

Front Row Center co-host Lauren Korn chats with the Myrna Loy’s new Executive Director, Benji Cosgrove (who is no stranger to the theater and has worked there in a number of different roles since 2005) about upcoming events and what audiences in Helena can expect in 2024, including mental health and arts education for elementary schools and new theater seats!

The Myrna Loy is a community cultural center and theater in Helena, Montana.

From the Myrna’s website:

In 1976, intrepid film lovers Arnie Malina and Alexandra Swaney, along with a partner, created the Helena Film Society to bring alternative cinema to our small city. They converted Blanche Judge’s dance studio, on the second floor of a historic downtown building, into Second Story Cinema—“where the movies were always great and the popcorn often burned.” Between films they hosted various community arts projects, live theatre, poetry, satirical revues, multimedia, and musical events.

Within a few years, Arnie began presenting innovative works by culturally diverse artists from around the nation. World-class artists started performing on Helena stages, carrying on Helena’s history as a cultural hotspot in the remote rural West.

By the late 1980s we needed a new home. When the 1894 Lewis and Clark County Jail closed, the entire Helena community helped transform the historic granite jailhouse into a vibrant arts center. They named the new center after actress Myrna Loy, who grew up down the street. Myrna Loy’s grace, wit, creative artistry, social activism, and humor inspires all of us at the Myrna Loy every day.

Learn more about the Myrna’s educational programs here.

Learn more about live performances and to purchase tickets here.

Tags
Front Row Center Benji Cosgrove
Lauren Korn
Lauren R. Korn holds an M.A. in poetry from the University of New Brunswick, where she was the recipient of the Tom Riesterer Memorial Prize and the Angela Ludan Levine Memorial Book Prize. A former bookseller and the former Director of the Montana Book Festival, she is now the host of Montana Public Radio’s literature-based radio program and podcast, ‘The Write Question.’
See stories by Lauren Korn
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information
Related Content
  • Rebecca Harvey, the newly-appointed Executive Director of the Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts.
    Arts & Life
    Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts welcomes new director
    Lauren Korn
    Helena, Montana’s Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts recently announced Rebecca Harvey as its new Executive Director (replacing Steven Young Lee). Lauren Korn chats with Rebecca about her history in ceramics and her vision for the world-renowned arts facility.
  • The Missoula Children's Theatre building in downtown Missoula, MT.
    Arts & Life
    New executive director takes over at the Missoula Children's Theatre
    Tom Berich
    Missoula Children's Theatre and Missoula Community Theatre (MCT inc.) recently handed off the baton from outgoing executive director Michael McGill to new ED Mike Morelli. MTPR's Tom Berich sits down with Mike to find out more about his interesting journey to the position of Executive Director of one of the busiest regional theatres in the Northwest and a theatre company that frequently tours internationally.