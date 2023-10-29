© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Front Row Center, MTPR's arts interviews.
Front Row Center

‘Native Ball’ to premiere November 2nd on Montana PBS, around the U.S.

By Lauren Korn
Published October 29, 2023 at 9:50 AM MDT

On this Sunday episode of Front Row Center, co-host Lauren Korn speaks with Emmy Award-winning producer, director, and writer Megan Harrington, co-director of Native Ball: Legacy of a Trailblazer, which premieres on Montana PBS on November 2, 2023.

From the Family Theater Productions website:

“Annually, nearly 5,000 high school girls’ basketball players earn a full-ride Division I scholarship. In 1992, only one was Native American: Blackfeet Nation’s Malia Kipp. Living in two worlds presented challenges, and so did the pressure to succeed as a University of Montana Lady Griz. Through the support of her family and community, she carried the burden with resilience, grace, and grit. Described by her Chief as ‘a warrior,’ she blazed a trail—and heroic legacy—for other Native girls to follow.”

Native Ball has 780 airdates this fall, in 42 states and over 300 PBS stations; it will be streamed on PBS’ YouTube channel; and there will be a number of public screenings in Montana, as well:

  • October 9, 2023: Montana State University Billings at 7PM, with a panel featuring Famous Lefthand, Kola Bad Bear, Buddy Windy Boy, all Native athletes;
  • November 1, 2023: FREE PBS premiere event in Missoula, with a reception at 5PM, with the film screening at 6PM in the UC Theater on the University of Montana campus; and
  • November 16, 2023: Helena at 7:30PM, with additional details TBA.

Explore nativeball.com or watch.montanapbs.org.

Tags
Front Row Center Montana PBSMegan HarringtonMalia KippBlackfeet Nation
Stay Connected
Lauren Korn
Lauren R. Korn holds an M.A. in poetry from the University of New Brunswick, where she was the recipient of the Tom Riesterer Memorial Prize and the Angela Ludan Levine Memorial Book Prize. A former bookseller and the former Director of the Montana Book Festival, she is now the host of Montana Public Radio’s literature-based radio program and podcast, ‘The Write Question.’
See stories by Lauren Korn
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information
Related Content

We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.

To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.