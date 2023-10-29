‘Native Ball’ to premiere November 2nd on Montana PBS, around the U.S.

On this Sunday episode of Front Row Center, co-host Lauren Korn speaks with Emmy Award-winning producer, director, and writer Megan Harrington, co-director of Native Ball: Legacy of a Trailblazer, which premieres on Montana PBS on November 2, 2023.

“Annually, nearly 5,000 high school girls’ basketball players earn a full-ride Division I scholarship. In 1992, only one was Native American: Blackfeet Nation’s Malia Kipp. Living in two worlds presented challenges, and so did the pressure to succeed as a University of Montana Lady Griz. Through the support of her family and community, she carried the burden with resilience, grace, and grit. Described by her Chief as ‘a warrior,’ she blazed a trail—and heroic legacy—for other Native girls to follow.”

Native Ball has 780 airdates this fall, in 42 states and over 300 PBS stations; it will be streamed on PBS’ YouTube channel; and there will be a number of public screenings in Montana, as well:



FREE PBS premiere event in Missoula, with a reception at 5PM, with the film screening at 6PM in the UC Theater on the University of Montana campus; and November 16, 2023: Helena at 7:30PM, with additional details TBA.

Explore nativeball.com or watch.montanapbs.org.