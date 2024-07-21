Episode 03: Bonus Material

In material cut from “Episode 03: Youth,” guest Leslie Davenport tells Sarah Aronson about “The Doggy Shake,” an effective grounding exercise to use when you—whether you are young or just young at heart—are outside of your “window of tolerance” (which is explained at length in the full-length episode).

Notes

(00:00)

—

Leslie Davenport is a marriage and family therapist bringing 30 years of clinical experience to the emerging field of Climate Psychology. She is the author of five books, including Emotional Resiliency in the Era of Climate Change and All the Feelings Under the Sun: How to Deal With Climate Change. Leslie has worked on disaster mental health teams and is on faculty at the California Institute of Integral Studies.

—

In this series, we work to better understand the feelings so many of us have, but may not be able to name—the internal emotional experiences we have as we react to the changing climate around us.

Grounding is produced by Jake Birch, Lauren Korn, and Sarah Aronson. Theme song by Brian Ramirez. Artwork by April Werle. Engineering by Chris Moyles. Mixed by Jake Birch. Special thanks to Michael Marsolek, Noah Epps, Emma Bucher, Nick Mott, and Alice Sauter. Grounding is a production of Montana Public Radio.