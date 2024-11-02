© 2024 MTPR
Grounding

Episode 03: Bonus Material

By Sarah Aronson
Published July 21, 2024 at 9:00 PM MDT

As part of her conversations for “Episode 03: Youth,” Grounding host Sarah Aronson speaks with Victoria and Anders—two students in Livingston, MT who work with the Green Initiative and Park County Environmental Council with Alecia Jongeward as their mentor. Victoria and Anders address their beginnings in the climate movement, what keeps them going, and what they want adults to know. They also offer advice for their peers struggling with climate distress.

In this series, we work to better understand the feelings so many of us have, but may not be able to name—the internal emotional experiences we have as we react to the changing climate around us.

Grounding is produced by Jake Birch, Lauren Korn, and Sarah Aronson. Theme song by Brian Ramirez. Artwork by April Werle. Engineering by Chris Moyles. Mixed by Jake Birch. Special thanks to Michael Marsolek, Noah Epps, Emma Bucher, Nick Mott, and Alice Sauter. Grounding is a production of Montana Public Radio.

Grounding The Green InitiativePark County Environmental CouncilAlecia Jongeward
Sarah Aronson
See stories by Sarah Aronson
  • Arts & Life
    Episode 03: Youth
    Sarah Aronson
    In the third episode of ‘Grounding: Conversations on Mental Health and Mother Earth,’ host Sarah Aronson and guests explore the ways that the younger generation is looking toward and looking forward to their futures on this changing planet.
  • Arts & Life
    Episode 03: Bonus Material
    Sarah Aronson
    Need to reset your nervous system? In material cut from “Episode 03: Youth,” guest Leslie Davenport tells Sarah Aronson about “The Doggy Shake,” an effective grounding exercise to use when you—whether you are young or just young at heart—are outside of your “window of tolerance.”
  • Arts & Life
    Episode 02: Air Pollution
    Sarah Aronson
    In the second episode of ‘Grounding: Conversations on Mental Health and Mother Earth,’ host Sarah Aronson and guests work to understand how air pollution and wildfire smoke impact how we feel, connect with each other and our surroundings, and, in one guest’s case, how we translate that understanding into art.