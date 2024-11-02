Episode 03: Bonus Material

As part of her conversations for “Episode 03: Youth,” Grounding host Sarah Aronson speaks with Victoria and Anders—two students in Livingston, MT who work with the Green Initiative and Park County Environmental Council with Alecia Jongeward as their mentor. Victoria and Anders address their beginnings in the climate movement, what keeps them going, and what they want adults to know. They also offer advice for their peers struggling with climate distress.

In this series, we work to better understand the feelings so many of us have, but may not be able to name—the internal emotional experiences we have as we react to the changing climate around us.

Grounding is produced by Jake Birch, Lauren Korn, and Sarah Aronson. Theme song by Brian Ramirez. Artwork by April Werle. Engineering by Chris Moyles. Mixed by Jake Birch. Special thanks to Michael Marsolek, Noah Epps, Emma Bucher, Nick Mott, and Alice Sauter. Grounding is a production of Montana Public Radio.

