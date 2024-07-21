Episode 03: Youth

In the third episode of Grounding: Conversations on Mental Health and Mother Earth, host Sarah Aronson and guests Gwen Lankford, Cecilia Spencer, and Leslie Davenport explore the ways that the younger generation is looking toward and looking forward to their futures on this changing planet.

All the Feelings Under the Sun: How to Deal With Climate Change by Leslie Davenport

https://www.apa.org/pubs/magination/all-feelings-under-sun

What to Do When Climate Change Scares You: A Kid's Guide to Dealing With Climate Change Stress by Leslie Davenport

https://www.apa.org/pubs/magination/what-when-climate-change-scares-you

Climate Psychology Alliance North America

https://www.climatepsychology.us

Gwen Lankford is the President and Owner of Sapphire Strategies, a communications firm focused on providing support for effective constituency outreach since 2005. She is also a member of the Gros Ventre Tribe of Fort Belknap, and a direct descendent of the Salish Tribe of the Flathead.

Cecelia Spencer is Salish, Gros Ventre, and Klickitat. She is Gwen Lankford’s daughter and a Montana high school student.

Leslie Davenport is a marriage and family therapist bringing 30 years of clinical experience to the emerging field of Climate Psychology. She is the author of five books, including Emotional Resiliency in the Era of Climate Change and All the Feelings Under the Sun: How to Deal With Climate Change. Leslie has worked on disaster mental health teams and is on faculty at the California Institute of Integral Studies.

In this series, we work to better understand the feelings so many of us have, but may not be able to name—the internal emotional experiences we have as we react to the changing climate around us.

Grounding is produced by Jake Birch, Lauren Korn, and Sarah Aronson. Theme song by Brian Ramirez. Artwork by April Werle. Engineering by Chris Moyles. Mixed by Jake Birch. Special thanks to Michael Marsolek, Noah Epps, Emma Bucher, Nick Mott, and Alice Sauter. Grounding is a production of Montana Public Radio.