Grounding

Episode 04: Bonus Material

By Jake Birch
Published August 3, 2024 at 4:00 PM MDT

In material cut from “Episode 04: Caregivers,” ‘Grounding’ producer Jake Birch and psychotherapist Rebecca Weston talk at length about caregiving in this time of climate change, emphasizing the importance of recognizing our dependency on our larger ecosystem(s) and advocating for open, non-judgmental discussions and the importance of collective action. The two also discuss meaning-making as caregivers and the necessity of finding personal resilience through creative activities and relational action.

Climate Psychology Alliance North America
https://www.climatepsychology.us

Rebecca Weston, JD, LCSW, is a psychotherapist, photographer, and activist living in metro-New York. In her clinical practice, her work is informed by a recognition that our senses of self, connection, and our sense of capacity are powerfully influenced by both internal and systemic aspects of our lives. She has expertise in attachment and trauma.

As a long time social activist with deep roots in clinical practice, Rebecca believes that emotion carries a story that is at once private and social; that change is at once individual and collective. She is the co-president of the Climate Psychology Alliance North America.

In this series, we work to better understand the feelings so many of us have, but may not be able to name—the internal emotional experiences we have as we react to the changing climate around us. We call some of the psychological impacts of climate change eco anxiety or climate anxiety.

Grounding is produced by Jake Birch, Lauren Korn, and Sarah Aronson. Theme song by Brian Ramirez. Artwork by April Werle. Engineering by Chris Moyles. Mixed by Jake Birch. Special thanks to Michael Marsolek, Noah Epps, Emma Bucher, Nick Mott, and Alice Sauter. Grounding is a production of Montana Public Radio.

Jake Birch
As the Production Manager at Montana Public Radio, I wear many hats. My primary role is to hold and guide the big picture for everything production on our arts and culture side. Whether it’s engineering live sessions, voicing segments, installing facility upgrades, or writing how-to documents, I have my hands in most aspects of our production process, both big and small.
See stories by Jake Birch
