Survey: How do you get your news and entertainment?
Tell us how you use the radio, along with social media, smartphones, tablets, streaming and the web to stay connected to entertainment, news and updates from MTPR and other sources. Whether you use all these things or none, your response is helpful.
Grounding

Heat

By Sarah Aronson
Published July 8, 2024 at 9:25 AM MDT
Today, we'll work towards understanding how heat interacts with our bodies, minds and society.

Welcome to "Grounding: Conversations on mental health and Mother Earth." I'm Sarah Aronson, a psychotherapist practicing in Missoula, MT, and a member of the Climate Psychology Alliance of North America.

In this series, we work to better understand the feelings so many of us have, but may not be able to name — the internal emotional experiences we have as we react to the changing climate around us. We call some of the psychological impacts of climate change eco anxiety or climate anxiety.

My producers and I have done our best to balance the content and tone of these episodes. So while there may be what one of our guests later calls doom and gloom, there's also hope.

As a note, this episode contains references to mental health issues, including suicide. So please take care of yourself when listening.

Climate Smart Missoula
https://www.missoulaclimate.org

Cognitive Behavioral Center of New York

https://www.cbsofny.org

Climate Psychology Alliance North America

https://www.climatepsychology.us

Notes:

(00:00) This episode contains references to mental health issues including suicide

(00:58) Today, we'll work towards understanding how heat interacts with our bodies, minds and society.

(03:44) Heat affects our mental health beyond its physical effects

(12:09) Social solidarity is what makes a resilient community, given climate change

(17:35) During extreme weather events, there's importance of being a good neighbor

(19:34) Stay hydrated during extreme heat events. And that sounds really obvious

(24:45) How we talk to each other about climate change is important

(26:22) Heat increases aggression across society, leading to more violent crime and police violence

(28:00) If you're feeling some eco anxiety, don't live in that alone

Grounding climate change
Sarah Aronson
