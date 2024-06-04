Coming soon: ‘Grounding,’ a limited series at the intersection of psychology and the climate crisis

Montana Public Radio presents Grounding: Conversations on Mental Health and Mother Earth, a limited series hosted by Sarah Aronson (a Climate-Aware psychotherapist and member of the Climate Psychology Alliance North America), exploring resilience at the intersection of psychology and the climate crisis.

“Outside of the MTPR studios, I work as a therapist,” says Sarah, “listening closely to the concerns of others. When the wildfires of 2017 broke air quality monitors in Northwest Montana, I started hearing about how the smoke was affecting people’s moods, behaviors, relationships, and even their sense of existential security. Since then, I’ve wanted to know: What are the psychological impacts of the climate crisis? How can we adapt and cope, both individually and collectively?”

How do we remain grounded amidst growing climate anxiety? In Grounding, Sarah tries to understand how our changing natural (i.e., exterior, physical) landscapes impact our emotional landscapes by engaging in conversations with experts in climate psychology and Montana-based activists and storytellers whose work centers advocacy and community.

Listen online here, subscribe and stream wherever you get your favorite podcasts, or tune in Sundays at 4 p.m. beginning July 7, 2024, on Montana Public Radio.