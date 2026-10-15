Trump campaigns for Flint, Alme at Kalispell rally
U.S. President Donald Trump addressed a full house in Kalispell Wednesday night. The Secret Service estimated about 5,000 people attended the event both inside and outside the venue.
Trump stumped for Republicans Aaron Flint and Kurt Alme at the Flathead Valley Fairgrounds. Flint is running for Montana’s western U.S. House seat and Alme for U.S. Senate.
During the rally, the president announced the Department of Defense would be building a facility to test autonomous weapons and space-related technologies.
“I'm pleased to inform you and announce that right here in Montana, the Department of War is going to establish a new super range for testing advanced weapons and technologies, including potential autonomous weapons, space and electronic warfare technology, supersonics and hypersonics. Montana will help ensure the American military always reigns supreme. So you're getting it, everybody. Will you please leave me alone?”
No official details have been announced at the time of reporting. The visit was part of a 10-state swing to motivate Republican voters to vote in the midterms.
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