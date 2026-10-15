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Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana government, elections and legislative news

Trump campaigns for Flint, Alme at Kalispell rally

Montana Public Radio | By Clayton Murphy
Published October 15, 2026 at 12:17 AM MDT

U.S. President Donald Trump addressed a full house in Kalispell Wednesday night. The Secret Service estimated about 5,000 people attended the event both inside and outside the venue.

Trump stumped for Republicans Aaron Flint and Kurt Alme at the Flathead Valley Fairgrounds. Flint is running for Montana’s western U.S. House seat and Alme for U.S. Senate.

During the rally, the president announced the Department of Defense would be building a facility to test autonomous weapons and space-related technologies.

“I'm pleased to inform you and announce that right here in Montana, the Department of War is going to establish a new super range for testing advanced weapons and technologies, including potential autonomous weapons, space and electronic warfare technology, supersonics and hypersonics. Montana will help ensure the American military always reigns supreme. So you're getting it, everybody. Will you please leave me alone?”

No official details have been announced at the time of reporting. The visit was part of a 10-state swing to motivate Republican voters to vote in the midterms.

MTPR will continue covering state elections and offer special coverage on election night, November 3, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

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Montana News 2026 electionsDonald TrumpKurt AlmeAaron Flint
Clayton Murphy
Clayton Murphy is MTPR's Capitol Bureau Chief. Contact Clayton at clayton.murphy@mtpr.org
See stories by Clayton Murphy
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