Montana's Senate hopefuls face off in first all-candidate debate 

Montana's U.S. Senate candidates debate in Bozeman on Oct. 11, 2026. Listen • 1:29:21

Democrat Alani Bankhead, independent Seth Bodnar, Libertarian Kyle Austin and – in his first debate of this election – Republican Kurt Alme gathered Sunday morning.

The candidates fielded reporters’ questions for a mostly fireworks-free hour-and-a-half at Bozeman’s Field and Stream Lodge. Topics included familiar themes: housing affordability, government spending, data centers and health care.

Social Security insolvency generated lively discussion. Administrators say the safety net program for seniors could exhaust its surplus by 2034. Without congressional action, that could lead to a nearly 20-percent reduction in benefits.

If elected, Kurt Alme vowed that would not happen on his watch.

“I will never support a cut in benefits for seniors. I’ll also support the deduction for Social Security contained in the Working Family Tax Cuts Act which both of my liberal opponents opposed. I’ll work with anybody, Republican or Democrat, who’s willing to strengthen Social Security and I’d start with what I know best and where I’ve had results as a federal prosecutor – stopping fraud,” Alme said.

According to Democrat Bankhead the solution is to remove the Social Security wage limit, which she says would, in perpetuity, fund Social Security and other programs such as caregiver support. She added the wealthy need to start paying their fair share into Social Security.

Independent Bodnar agreed on that last point, and slammed Alme for providing "tax giveaways" to Montana’s wealthiest during his tenure as Gov. Greg Gianforte’s budget director.

Libertarian Kyle Austin likened the Social Security program to an old farm engine that needs an overhaul. Austin called for giving benefit recipients the ability to manage their own funds at retirement.

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On immigration, Kyle Austin said people need to legally migrate to the United States. And those who do so illegally are committing a crime.

“But it has to be done humane. And that’s the changes I want the Trump administration to do, is treat these people like people. Don’t lock them up and throw away the key like they have been. Have an expedited process through a judicial branch where they can get in and prove whether they have a right to be here or not to be here, and get them back home where they came from in a humane manner.”

Bodnar called for strong borders and enforced immigration laws, but without enabling a “masked, untrained, unaccountable paramilitary force,” apparently a reference to ICE Agents.

Bankhead supports strong and safe borders, cautioned against constitutional violations and lack of due process that she says could eventually violate the rights of any American, not just those who are here illegally.

Alme blamed President Joe Biden and Democrats in general for a reckless border policy that endangered all Americans. He credits President Trump for securing the border, adding the government should stop funding sanctuary cities.

On his independent status, Seth Bodnar reiterated that if elected, he would not caucus with either Democrats or Republicans in Congress.

"The idea that one cannot get committee assignments if they're not caucusing with either party is a red herring," Bodnar said. "Every Senator can get committee assignments. I'll tell you what, an independent senator who has the power to say no to the party bosses on either side and has the ability to work with either party when it makes sense for Montana, when it makes sense for this country, an independent voice in the United States Senate has tremendous power."

Bodnar claimed Libertarian Kyle Austin is “prepared to do the dirty work of the Republican candidate and others.”

Austin countered Bodar is bought and paid for by "far left," "corrupt" money. Austin added he’s more focused on leadership than party affiliation.

Bankhead and Alme cast doubt on whether Bodnar and Austin would get committee assignments, effectively neutering Montana’s representation in the U.S. Senate.

On foreign policy issues, all the candidates acknowledged China presents an existential threat to the United States.

Air Force veteran Alani Bankhead says she’s the candidate best positioned to confront China.

“I, last year, actually rewrote the policy pivoting our war fighters and counterintelligence away from the global war on terror to the "great power competition," which is the federal government's term for fighting against China," Bankhead said. "I'm the one who understands the inherent threat that China is to the United States, but the first thing we have to do is clean our own house up first – make sure that Montanans have money in their pockets, that we're able to take care of our kids before we can take the fight to China."

Kyle Austin vowed that if elected he’d have an "American First" agenda where we become less dependent on China, including relaxing regulations to domestically mine and process rare earth minerals.

Seth Bodnar said American security is best pursued by a strong national footing, lamenting what he describes as our rapidly deteriorating alliances with Canada and NATO, adding the spiraling national debt under Trump puts us at further risk to China and other global adversaries.

Kurt Alme advocates for an "America First" position, describing China as the nation’s largest geopolitical enemy. He says America must decouple itself from China and it can not be part of our national security supply lines. He added China is one of the largest agricultural markets in the world,and we must work with them to keep Montana producers providing them beef, barley, wheat and pulse crops.

Sunday’s debate was sponsored by the Montana Broadcasters Association.