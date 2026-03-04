Montana politics, elections and legislative news
Sen. Daines won't seek reelection
Montana U.S. Sen. Steve Daines is retiring and withdrawing from his reelection campaign.
Daines, Montana’s senior senator, dropped out just moments before the deadline to join or withdraw from a race on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Daines said in a statement he’s been wrestling with the decision for months and that it’s time for a new generation of leaders to take the reins.
He endorsed Republican Montana U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme to take his place in the race.