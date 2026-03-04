Sen. Daines won't seek reelection

Montana U.S. Sen. Steve Daines is retiring and withdrawing from his reelection campaign.

Daines, Montana’s senior senator, dropped out just moments before the deadline to join or withdraw from a race on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Daines said in a statement he’s been wrestling with the decision for months and that it’s time for a new generation of leaders to take the reins.

He endorsed Republican Montana U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme to take his place in the race.