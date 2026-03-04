© 2026 MTPR
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Sen. Daines won't seek reelection

By Shaylee Ragar
Published March 4, 2026 at 6:19 PM MST
Senator Steve Daines

Montana U.S. Sen. Steve Daines is retiring and withdrawing from his reelection campaign.

Daines, Montana’s senior senator, dropped out just moments before the deadline to join or withdraw from a race on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Daines said in a statement he’s been wrestling with the decision for months and that it’s time for a new generation of leaders to take the reins.

He endorsed Republican Montana U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme to take his place in the race.
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio.

Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
