Bodnar enters Montana Senate race as an independent
Former University of Montana President Seth Bodnar officially launched his campaign for U.S. Senate Wednesday as an independent.
Bodnar stepped down from the university in January, fueling speculation of his political aspirations. The former Army Green Beret is challenging incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines.
Bodnar will need more than 13,000 signatures by May 26 to secure a spot on the ballot as a third party candidate.
This story will be updated.
Editor's note: While MTPR is licensed to the University of Montana, no UM officials or station management review our coverage or have any editorial input.