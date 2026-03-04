Bodnar enters Montana Senate race as an independent

Former University of Montana President Seth Bodnar officially launched his campaign for U.S. Senate Wednesday as an independent.

Bodnar stepped down from the university in January, fueling speculation of his political aspirations. The former Army Green Beret is challenging incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines.

Bodnar will need more than 13,000 signatures by May 26 to secure a spot on the ballot as a third party candidate.

This story will be updated.