Democrat Jonathan Windy Boy joins eastern district House race

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published February 25, 2026 at 3:32 AM MST
Jonathan Windy Boy
Montana Legislature
Jonathan Windy Boy

A Democratic state senator from Box Elder entered the race for Montana’s eastern congressional district.

Sen. Jonathan Windy Boy has been a state legislator since 2003. He’s a member of the Chippewa Cree Tribe and has long focused on issues like Native language preservation, state-tribal relations and child welfare.

In a news release, Windy Boy described himself as a moderate, anti-abortion Democrat, running on a deep understanding of Montana. He’ll face Democrats Brian Miller and Sam Lux in their party’s primary. Sitting GOP Rep. Troy Downing is running for re-election in the district that political analysts favor heavily for Republicans.

In 2019, the Associated Press reported that Windy Boy was investigated for harassing a female colleague. He resigned from a committee chairmanship before legislative leaders could strip him of the title.

Shaylee Ragar
