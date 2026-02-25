Democrat Jonathan Windy Boy joins eastern district House race
A Democratic state senator from Box Elder entered the race for Montana’s eastern congressional district.
Sen. Jonathan Windy Boy has been a state legislator since 2003. He’s a member of the Chippewa Cree Tribe and has long focused on issues like Native language preservation, state-tribal relations and child welfare.
In a news release, Windy Boy described himself as a moderate, anti-abortion Democrat, running on a deep understanding of Montana. He’ll face Democrats Brian Miller and Sam Lux in their party’s primary. Sitting GOP Rep. Troy Downing is running for re-election in the district that political analysts favor heavily for Republicans.
In 2019, the Associated Press reported that Windy Boy was investigated for harassing a female colleague. He resigned from a committee chairmanship before legislative leaders could strip him of the title.
