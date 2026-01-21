© 2026 MTPR
Bozeman Republican joins U.S. Senate race

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published January 21, 2026 at 3:19 PM MST
Trey Gregory
Trey Gregory

A Bozeman Republican has launched a challenge to Montana’s senior senator.

Political newcomer Trey Gregory is running against incumbent U.S. Sen. Steve Daines in the Republican primary.

Gregory, originally from Georgia, describes himself as an entrepreneur and consultant on his campaign website. Gregory says he’s running for office not as a career politician, but as “an outsider ready to be the authentic voice for all Montanans.”

Daines has held the Senate seat since 2015. Before that he served one term in the U.S. House. The former Procter & Gamble executive was raised in Bozeman. He’s become a leader in the national GOP, and led Republican efforts to pick up seats in the U.S. Senate in 2024.

The primary election is June 2.
Shaylee Ragar
