A Missoula woman’s courtroom heart scare highlights the importance of learning CPR

Nora Ockler was in the right place at the right time when she suffered a major heart attack in September. Ockler was serving as an alternate juror during a trial in Missoula County District Court. Courtroom video shows the seated 79-year-old Ockler clearly in distress.“I remember having pain in my neck, very nauseous, and my chest felt like I had something in there that wouldn’t let me breathe,” Ockler says.

Her head fell backwards as she lost consciousness. Her heart had stopped, and she was no longer breathing.

Courtroom officials sprang into action.

Missoula Police Detective Evan Smith immediately started chest compressions. He says a defense investigator suggested Smith slightly reposition his hands.

“He said, ‘Ethan, move your hand up just a little bit on her chest and within the next five compression that I did, we got a gasp, and I said, ‘She’s back,’” Smith recalls.

According to Smith, first responders frequently arrive to medical calls where people already there have no idea what to do.

“The sad part is a lot of people in our community don’t take the time to get a basic CPR or first aid certification, and it’s actually pretty easy to do,” Smith says.

There are many ways to get CPR certified, including classes by the American Heart Association or the American Red Cross. Local emergency services providers sometimes offer courses as well.

Missoula’s Nora Ockler hopes her story will inspire others to learn CPR.

“It’s well worth it, because he saved my life and maybe I can save someone else’s,” Ockler says.

