© 2026 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Missoula woman’s courtroom heart scare highlights the importance of learning CPR

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published December 30, 2025 at 10:47 AM MST
Nora Ockler (left) nearly suffered a fatal heart attack in a Missoula courtroom this fall. Missoula Police Detective Evan Smith saved her life using his CPR training
Edward O'Brien
/
MTPR
Nora Ockler (left) nearly suffered a fatal heart attack in a Missoula courtroom this fall. Missoula Police Detective Evan Smith saved her life using his CPR training

Nora Ockler was in the right place at the right time when she suffered a major heart attack in September. Ockler was serving as an alternate juror during a trial in Missoula County District Court. Courtroom video shows the seated 79-year-old Ockler clearly in distress.“I remember having pain in my neck, very nauseous, and my chest felt like I had something in there that wouldn’t let me breathe,” Ockler says.

Her head fell backwards as she lost consciousness. Her heart had stopped, and she was no longer breathing.

Courtroom officials sprang into action.

Missoula Police Detective Evan Smith immediately started chest compressions. He says a defense investigator suggested Smith slightly reposition his hands.

“He said, ‘Ethan, move your hand up just a little bit on her chest and within the next five compression that I did, we got a gasp, and I said, ‘She’s back,’” Smith recalls.

According to Smith, first responders frequently arrive to medical calls where people already there have no idea what to do.

“The sad part is a lot of people in our community don’t take the time to get a basic CPR or first aid certification, and it’s actually pretty easy to do,” Smith says.

There are many ways to get CPR certified, including classes by the American Heart Association or the American Red Cross. Local emergency services providers sometimes offer courses as well.

Missoula’s Nora Ockler hopes her story will inspire others to learn CPR.

“It’s well worth it, because he saved my life and maybe I can save someone else’s,” Ockler says.
Tags
Montana News Nora OcklerMissoula County District CourtEvan SmithMissoula Police DepartmentAmerican Heart AssociationAmerican Red Cross
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information