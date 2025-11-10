Briefs: Feds change course on wolf recovery; Hunters unscathed after grizzly charge

In a reversal, federal wildlife managers won't issue a national wolf recovery plan

Ellis Juhlin

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service last week reversed course and announced it will no longer issue a nationwide recovery plan for gray wolves. The agency said wolves have recovered to the point of no longer needing to be listed under the Endangered Species Act.

Gray wolves are federally protected in 45 states, but the Northern Rocky Mountain population, which includes Montana, Wyoming and Idaho, is not. The nationwide recovery plan had been set for release in December.

A District Court earlier this year ordered the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to reevaluate whether to list wolves in the Northern Rockies. That reevaluation is still underway.

In a statement, Colette Adkins with the Center for Biological Diversity said the move is unlawful, since wolves with federal protections require recovery plans. The Center plans to legally challenge the decision.

Hunters unscathed after grizzly bear charge

Edward F. O'Brien

The two hunters harvested a mule deer buck on the morning of Nov. 5 near the Pyramid Pass trailhead east of Seeley Lake. When they hiked in to retrieve the deer, they encountered the three grizzlies.

According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the bears were about 100 yards away and quickly running towards the hunters.

The hunters reportedly yelled at the animals and waved their arms at them to no avail. One hunter shot at – and possibly killed – two of the bears. The third retreated back toward the deer carcass. The hunters immediately left the area and reported the incident to wildlife officials as self-defense.

FWP says bears will continue to be active as they try to pack-on the pounds before denning.

Outdoor recreationists are urged to carry bear spray and know how to use it. Groups of people are more likely to deter a bear attack than solo hikers and hunters. Extra caution is warranted when retrieving harvested game.