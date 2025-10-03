New law requires advanced notice before state officials relocate large predators

When fish and game officers relocate a large predator somewhere other than where it was captured, they must now notify local officials within 24 hours.

The proposal sailed through the last Montana legislative session and was signed into law by Gov.r Greg Gianforte.

Wibaux County Commissioner Darin Miske supported the bill during its first hearing last spring.

"There is a little bit of untrust in certain counties with FWP and local farmers and ranchers. These kinds of bills will bridge that gap." Miske said.

Opponents worried the increased bureaucratic hoops would delay necessary wildlife management decisions.

Mountain lions, wolves and bears are considered large predators in Montana. FWP doesn’t relocate mountain lions or wolves but commonly relocates black and grizzly bears.

The agency began informing law enforcement, county commissioners and tribal governments about bear relocations this summer.