Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

New law requires advanced notice before state officials relocate large predators

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published October 3, 2025 at 5:28 PM MDT
A grizzly bear coming out of the cylindrical container used to capture and transport bears. The bear was moved to the Cabinet Mountains in July of 2019 as part of an ongoing effort to recover the area’s population.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks
Two grizzly bears were moved to northwest Montana’s Cabinet Mountains in July 2019 as part of an ongoing effort to recover the area’s population.

When fish and game officers relocate a large predator somewhere other than where it was captured, they must now notify local officials within 24 hours.

The proposal sailed through the last Montana legislative session and was signed into law by Gov.r Greg Gianforte.

Wibaux County Commissioner Darin Miske supported the bill during its first hearing last spring.

"There is a little bit of untrust in certain counties with FWP and local farmers and ranchers. These kinds of bills will bridge that gap." Miske said.

Opponents worried the increased bureaucratic hoops would delay necessary wildlife management decisions.

Mountain lions, wolves and bears are considered large predators in Montana. FWP doesn’t relocate mountain lions or wolves but commonly relocates black and grizzly bears.

The agency began informing law enforcement, county commissioners and tribal governments about bear relocations this summer.
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
