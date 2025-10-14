© 2025 MTPR
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Three hunters have close calls with grizzly bears near Big Sky

Montana Public Radio | By Elinor Smith
Published October 14, 2025 at 8:38 AM MDT

Three hunters in two separate incidents recently came face to face with grizzly bears near Big Sky. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says there were no injuries, but advises recreationists to be wary.

On September 29, two hunters encountered a grizzly. Both of them shot at the bear when it approached and scared the animal off.

The second confrontation happened only a few days later. A solo hunter encountered a grizzly at close range and deployed bear spray.

FWP reminds outdoor recreationists that fall hunting season overlaps with bears’ preparation for hibernation. Bears are especially active during this time of year. Officials encourage those entering bear habitat to recreate in groups, carry bear spray and be vigilant.

More information on wildlife and bear safety is available on the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Park’ website.
Montana News Environment
Elinor Smith
Elinor is a reporter, social media content creator and host of All Things Considered on Montana Public Radio. She can be reached by email at elinor.smith@umontana.edu.
