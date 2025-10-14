Briefs: Water quality standard changes; State prison water leak

EPA approves changes to water-quality standards

Ellis Juhlin

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved changes to how Montana determines water quality. Under new state laws, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality is no longer basing assessments on numeric standards of nutrient amounts in the water. Now, the agency is relying on narrative standards, which describe water quality based on metrics like the health of insects or fish in the water, or on the water’s appearance.

Environmental groups opposed the changes in the 2025 legislative session, and said they would negatively impact water quality. Upper Missouri Waterkeeper calls the new standards ineffective mechanisms for controlling and stopping pollution.

With federal approval, the state will now implement the new narrative standards.

Water leak disrupts state prison operations

Edward O'Brien

A major water leak at the state prison in Deer Lodge has led to significant disruptions at the facility.

According to a Sunday social media post, Department of Corrections Director Brian Gootkin says the agency is exhausting all resources to find and repair the source of the water leak.

It was first discovered Friday morning. Efforts to pin down its source have proven challenging.

Sunday, the department hired a Missoula-based water leak detection and mapping consultant. Once the break is found and repaired, the water will need to be tested by state environmental officials to ensure it is safe for human use.

In the meantime, Corrections officials say they’re working around the clock to ensure inmates and staff have access to the limited water that is available.

The Montana National Guard was mobilized this weekend to help deliver tens of thousands of gallons of water from the city of Deer Lodge to the prison’s main water tank. The Guard is also delivering pallets of bottled water.

Corrections has 78 available portable toilets. A Montana City company delivered portable shower stalls Monday, but the prison is trying to source more.

Regional probation and parole officers are helping with prison security during this crisis.