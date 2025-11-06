Partial SNAP payments to begin mid-November, health department says

The Trump administration is using funding reserves to pay for roughly half of the November Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits. It previously said it couldn’t use that money and that regular funding had dried up because of the federal government shutdown.

Lawmakers questioned Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services Director Charlie Brereton about the timeline to send out partial payments.

“If all goes as planned, we do expect benefits should be loaded to EBT cards throughout next week and potentially into the week of Nov. 17.” Brereton said.

Lawmakers also asked the director whether the department will dip into surplus funding from another program that gives financial assistance to low-income families.

Brereton said the department had researched the possibility but is focused on getting federal SNAP funding into Montanans’ hands before further consideration. He told lawmakers the health department can’t unilaterally use those funds.

Gov. Greg Gianforte hosted a news conference at a nonprofit outside of Livingston that processes donated livestock for food banks across Montana. Gianforte shot down the idea of using that money for SNAP.

“Without a commitment of reimbursement from the federal government, we can’t use these funds,” he said.

The governor donated about $20,000 of his salary to the Livingston nonprofit.

Gianforte didn’t answer questions about whether he has legal or budgetary concerns related to using those funds. Legislative staff told lawmakers Gianforte could use some state funding to fill the gap. Gianforte said he wouldn’t do that.

Some states are filling the gap left by partial SNAP payments. The U.S. Department of Agriculture told states they will not be reimbursed.

At least one Montana county is helping families on SNAP. Butte-Silver Bow County is using about $184,000 in emergency funds to help feed local families on federal food assistance.