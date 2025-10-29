© 2025 MTPR
Live. Local. Essential. – Public radio music stations connect their communities, boost musicians and music economies, support live performances, and play an essential role in preserving regional history and culture. That's why we're celebrating today.
Food assistance payments end this month as federal shutdown continues

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published October 29, 2025 at 12:51 PM MDT
A flier with information on signing up for SNAP lies on a table with other paperwork in the background.
Austin Amestoy

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits won’t be sent to low-income families in November.

Food banks and other advocates have been asking the U.S. Department of Agriculture to use contingency funds to send families a partial check. But in a memo, the agency said those funds are for people struggling after a disaster like a hurricane.

Some states say they will cover the federal gap to pay SNAP benefits. The USDA says states will not be reimbursed.

Last week, state legislative staff told lawmakers Gov. Greg Gianforte does have some funds that could cover the roughly $15 million needed next month.

MTPR asked Gianforte whether he would use state funds for SNAP. In a statement, his office said, “We wouldn’t be in this situation if Washington Democrats would do their job.”

Democratic legislators planned a press conference for Thursday in Butte where they will "call on the Governor to reverse course and provide potentially life-saving help to their constituents," according to a release from the Montana Senate Democrats.
Aaron Bolton
Aaron joined the MTPR team in 2019. He reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.

aaron@mtpr.org or call/text at 612-799-1269
