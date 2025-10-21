© 2025 MTPR
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Federal food assistance at risk as government shutdown continues

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published October 21, 2025 at 7:16 PM MDT
A woman grocery shopping.
iStock

Unless the federal government reopens, Montanans will lose access to SNAP, the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, next month.

Funding for SNAP, commonly called food stamps, is running dry because of the federal government shutdown. The program is run by states but is federally funded.

Federal officials say money for food benefits won’t be available next month. That’s according to a post on the state health department’s website.

More than 77,000 Montanans receive those benefits. Enrollment has steadily declined from more than 120,000 people in 2017.

State officials say funding for The Special Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, or WIC, will continue through November.

It’s unclear when the federal government could reopen. Republicans and Democrats in Congress continue to be at odds over health insurance subsidies.
