© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding helps keep Montana Public Radio strong and accessible to everyone in Montana. Visit Protect My Public Media to learn how you can add your voice in support of the future of public media.
Learn More

New psychiatric care facility to open in Bozeman

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published May 12, 2025 at 7:14 AM MDT

Bozeman Health this fall is expected to open a 14-bed unit for adults who need longer-term psychiatric care.

Patients in a mental health crisis can get specialized care through the hospital’s ER now. But director of psychiatric services Nicole Madden says patients who need more than three-days of care have to drive more than a hundred miles.

“The next closest mental health inpatient psychiatric unit is probably Billings, about 135 miles away,” she says.

Madden expects most patients will stay for three to seven days, but says they can be served longer if need be.

She adds the facility could reduce a backlog of inmates at the county jail.

Defendants with a severe mental health condition often need stabilization services before they can stand trial. It’s common for county jails to hold those inmates for months or even a year while they wait for a bed at the state psychiatric hospital.
Tags
Montana News Health careBozeman HealthMental HealthNicole Madden
Aaron Bolton
Aaron joined the MTPR team in 2019. He reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.

aaron@mtpr.org or call/text at 612-799-1269
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information