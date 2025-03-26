New law changes criteria for temporary injunctions during court challenges
Passing legislation to regulate the judiciary is a top priority for Republicans this session. Party members often argue the courts overreach their authority when it comes to bills passed by lawmakers. Gov. Greg Gianforte called House Bill 409 “landmark” reform.
The law comes in response to the Montana Supreme Court adopting a “sliding scale” approach when determining whether to grant a preliminary injunction or temporary restraining order in a case. The high court is following a standard set by a federal appeals court.
The bill will require judges to adhere to a more rigid methodology.
Democrats opposed the bill, saying it interferes with the judicial branch’s ability to check and balance the Legislature.
Lawmakers are considering several other bills to regulate the judicial branch. Gianforte signed another bill earlier this month to allow political parties to financially contribute to judicial candidates.
-
The Montana Department of Justice opened an investigation into a Hamilton senator Wednesday. The Division of Criminal Investigation will gather facts to determine whether Republican Sen. Jason Ellsworth is guilty of criminal misconduct.
-
Montana’s new chief justice of the state Supreme Court gave lawmakers a “state of the judiciary” address Monday. The Republican-backed justice cautioned GOP lawmakers against impeding the courts.
-
A landmark Montana Supreme Court decision last year struck down laws passed by Republicans that would have changed Montana's bedrock environmental policy. Now, GOP lawmakers have introduced a suite of bills to undo the court's ruling.
-
Montana GOP lawmakers are prioritizing bills that would give them more oversight of the judicial branch. More than half a dozen advanced on Friday.
-
Sen. Jason Ellsworth of Hamilton attempted to give an associate a $170,000 contract without going through a formal bidding process. That’s prompted the new Senate President to open an investigation into Ellsworth’s conduct.