New law changes criteria for temporary injunctions during court challenges 

Passing legislation to regulate the judiciary is a top priority for Republicans this session. Party members often argue the courts overreach their authority when it comes to bills passed by lawmakers. Gov. Greg Gianforte called House Bill 409 “landmark” reform.

The law comes in response to the Montana Supreme Court adopting a “sliding scale” approach when determining whether to grant a preliminary injunction or temporary restraining order in a case. The high court is following a standard set by a federal appeals court.

The bill will require judges to adhere to a more rigid methodology.

Democrats opposed the bill, saying it interferes with the judicial branch’s ability to check and balance the Legislature.