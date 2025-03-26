© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

New law changes criteria for temporary injunctions during court challenges 

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published March 26, 2025 at 8:54 AM MDT

Passing legislation to regulate the judiciary is a top priority for Republicans this session. Party members often argue the courts overreach their authority when it comes to bills passed by lawmakers. Gov. Greg Gianforte called House Bill 409 “landmark” reform.

The law comes in response to the Montana Supreme Court adopting a “sliding scale” approach when determining whether to grant a preliminary injunction or temporary restraining order in a case. The high court is following a standard set by a federal appeals court.

The bill will require judges to adhere to a more rigid methodology.

Democrats opposed the bill, saying it interferes with the judicial branch’s ability to check and balance the Legislature.

Lawmakers are considering several other bills to regulate the judicial branch. Gianforte signed another bill earlier this month to allow political parties to financially contribute to judicial candidates.

Legislature vs. Courts
Load More

Tags
Montana News Montana LegislatureGreg GianforteLegislature vs. Courts
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information