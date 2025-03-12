Montana’s 2025 Legislature is halfway over. Here’s some of what lawmakers have done.

The Montana Legislature eased into its mid-session transmittal break Friday, offering the body’s Republican majority and Democratic minority a chance to trumpet their accomplishments at the Capitol over the first half of this year’s legislative session.

Republicans, who hold 32 of 50 seats in the Senate and 58 of 100 seats in the House, have touted work advancing bills to give Montanans residential property tax relief, address the high cost of housing, adjust regulations around energy development and limit access to abortion. They’ve also championed a slate of measures aimed at addressing alleged judicial activism in the state court system.

“Montanans expect action, not excuses. And that’s exactly what House Republicans are delivering,” Speaker of the House Brandon Ler, R-Savage, said in a Friday video statement.

Democrats picked up 10 House and two Senate seats in last year’s elections — in part as a result of newly redrawn legislative districts. They said Friday that those additional seats have given them more negotiating power so far this year, aiding Democratic priorities like passing a GOP-sponsored bill to renew Montana’s expanded Medicaid over opposition from some Republicans and keeping House Republicans from voting down Democratic property tax bills.

At a Friday press conference, Democrats also touted success moving forward bills addressing education and housing funding, as well as knocking down Republican proposals they believe trample on personal liberties around abortion and gender.

“We’ve been able to do a lot more with policy, and we’ve kept alive and we’ve advanced a lot more things this time around,” said House Minority Leader Katie Sullivan, D-Missoula.

Democratic priorities have at times also benefited from a divided Republican Senate majority that has been at times distracted by contracting scandals involving former Senate President Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton and current Senate President Matt Regier, R-Kalispell. As other lawmakers packed up to go home for the break Friday, the Senate Ethics Committee stayed in the Capitol to hold its first investigatory meeting into Ellsworth.

The transmittal milestone represented the deadline for most non-spending or revenue bills to clear at least one of the Legislature’s two chambers. Bills that have passed either the House or the Senate will now face a second round of scrutiny in the other chamber, ultimately passing to the governor’s desk if they can secure support on both sides of the Legislature.

The Senate expects to resume for the second half of the session on Friday, March 14 and the House plans to return to the Capitol on Monday, March 17.

Here’s a roundup of where notable legislation stands at the midway point. Bills that are advancing or have been voted down so far this session include the following:

PROPERTY TAX RELIEF



Passed: House Bill 231, sponsored by Rep. Llew Jones, R-Conrad, and backed by Gov. Greg Gianforte, would rework the state’s property tax system to lower taxes on primary residences, minimizing the ensuing tax shift onto non-residential properties by raising taxes on second homes and Airbnb-style short-term rentals. It has passed the House and has been referred to the Senate Taxation Committee.

Passed: House Bill 155 House Bill 154 are Democratic-sponsored alternatives to the governor’s property tax proposal. HB 155 would rework the tax system similarly to the governor’s proposal but focus on raising taxes for higher-value homes and lowering them for lower-value ones without regard to ownership status. HB 154 would create an income tax credit to help homeowners and renters offset the cost of property taxes. Both measures have passed the House.

Senate Bill 90 would lower property taxes by diverting some lodging tax money to annual property tax credits. It has passed the Senate.

HEALTH CARE



Passed: House Bill 245 would lift the 2025 sunset on Montana’s Medicaid expansion program program, which covers health care costs for low-income adults between the ages of 18 and 65 years old. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Ed Buttrey, R-Great Falls, continues the program that Montana lawmakers first approved in 2015. It has cleared both chambers and is en route to the governor’s desk.

Failed: House Bill 565, a bill to require health care insurance companies to cover in vitro fertilization, narrowly failed to pass second reading in the House on a 47-52. The proposal, sponsored by Rep. Ed Stafman, D-Bozeman, generated substantial debate over infertility treatments, health care access, adoption and lawmakers' moral qualms about disposing of unused embryos created through IVF.

JUDICIAL OVERSIGHT



Passed: House Bill 39, which repeals a ban on political parties contributing to candidates, was signed by the governor.

Passed: Senate Bill 42 would make Montana's judicial elections partisan campaigns like other statewide offices. It cleared the Senate and is now in the House.

Failed: House Bill 36 would have disallowed a judge from being the chair of the Judicial Standards Commission. It passed the House but was voted down in the Senate.

Failed: Senate Bill 16, which would have empowered the Legislature to hold noncompliant people subpoenaed by the Legislature in contempt, was withdrawn by its sponsor.

HOUSING



Passed: House Bill 311 would require property managers to refund rental application fees to unsuccessful applicants when those fees aren’t used for purposes like credit checks. Sponsored by Rep. Kelly Kortum, D-Bozeman, the measure was initially voted down by the House Judiciary Committee, but was revived and passed by the full House 67-32.

Passed: Several bills aiming to increase the supply of housing available to Montana renters and buyers by limiting local zoning regulations are advancing. Among them are Senate Bill 266, sponsored by Sen. Jeremy Trebas, R-Great Falls, which would require cities of 5,000 people or more to allow fourplex housing on all residential lots, and House Bill 492, sponsored by Rep. Katie Zolnikov, R-Billings, which limit how much parking cities can require as part of new residential or commercial developments. Both bills have passed their first chamber.

LABOR ISSUES



Eric Dietrich / MTFP Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, addresses the Senate on March 5, 2025, as the transmittal break looms at the Legislature.

INDIGENOUS AFFAIRS



Passed: Senate Bill 311 requires the state director of Indian affairs to provide information and training opportunities to lawmakers about Indian law, the history of federal Indian policy and legal rights of tribal members. Sen. Shane Morigeau, D-Missoula, proposed similar legislation last session, but that bill died early in the process. The bill cleared the Senate in a 45-5 vote.

Passed: House Bill 545 changes the name of the state Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Advisory Council. It would remove the Montana Highway Patrol representative from the body and add a homicide investigator. While the task force currently makes recommendations to the Legislature and to tribes, the bill would also enable the task force to make recommendations to relevant federal agencies. HB 545 cleared the House Tuesday in a 98-1 vote.

Failed: Senate Bill 526, to bolster Montana's community health aide program, died. Run by the federal Indian Health Service, the community health aide program trains and certifies providers in tribal communities. SB 526 would have established a grant program for tribal colleges to expand their education offerings related to that initiative, which proponents argued would promote workforce development and improve access to care in tribal communities. Bill sponsor Sen. Jonathan Windy Boy, D-Box Elder, said he plans to strengthen the bill before reintroducing it in a future legislative session.

EDUCATION AND CHILD CARE



ABORTION



Failed: House Bill 609 to prohibit abortion “trafficking” and House Bill 555 to restrict medication abortions were tabled in the House Judiciary Committee at the Republican sponsor’s request after two intense days of back-to-back hearings.

Failed: The House Judiciary Committee also rejected House Bill 228, a "fatherhood at conception" bill to allow for paternity testing and child support payments during pregnancy.

Failed: House Bill 565 was shut down by House lawmakers. It would have required private health insurance companies to cover in vitro fertilization. The Democratic-sponsored proposal sparked emotional debate about the costs of infertility treatments, what the Legislature can do to support families, and whether some of the components of IVF violated some lawmakers' convictions about life beginning at conception.

Passed: Senate Bill 319, another Democratic-backed bill to add coverage for doula services to the state Medicaid package, was tabled in a Senate public health committee but later successfully blasted onto the Senate floor with bipartisan support. It passed an initial Senate floor vote 32-18 vote, but still has a finance committee review and a final floor vote to clear in the Senate.

LGBTQ+ ISSUES



ENVIRONMENT



Passed: Senate Bill 221, specifies how state agencies like the Montana Department of Environmental Quality should inventory greenhouse gas emissions to comply with the Held v. Montana youth climate ruling the Montana Supreme Court upheld late last year. In addition to specifying that the bill is not intended to regulate greenhouse gas emissions — only inventory them — it bars the state from considering emissions associated with the transport and out-of-state combustion of fossil fuels extracted in Montana. Sponsored by Sen. Wylie Galt, R-Martinsdale, it cleared the Senate on a 37-13 vote.

Passed: House Bill 285 sponsored by House Speaker Brandon Ler, R-Savage, passed the House on a party-line vote with all Republicans in favor and all Democrats opposed. HB 285 revises the Montana Environmental Policy Act, a bedrock environmental law dating to 1971, to restrict project opponents' access to legal remedies. The bill was lauded by industry groups for adding "certainty" to the law and opposed by environmental groups, who argue that it weakens the public's ability to influence the trajectory of projects with significant environmental consequences.

Passed: House Bill 291, a measure by Rep. Greg Oblander, R-Billings, that includes a long list of Republican co-sponsors, seeks to bar the state from passing air quality standards stricter than those in federal laws like the Clean Air Act. It passed through the House with three Democrats voting for the measure alongside all of the chamber's Republicans. Opponents argue it will prevent the state from restricting greenhouse gas emissions — a recent development tied to the Held ruling — since only one greenhouse gas, methane, is currently regulated at the federal level.

Eric Dietrich / MTFP House Speaker Brandon Ler, R-Savage, confers with House Minority Leader Katie Sullivan, D-Missoula, on the House floor March 6, 2025.

WATER



ENERGY



WILDLIFE



Passed: House Bill 176, a proposal by Rep. Shannon Maness, R-Dillon, would allow hunters and trappers an unlimited number of wolf tags so long as the statewide population remains above 550 animals, roughly half the state’s current population per FWP estimates. It passed out of the Senate with two Republicans joining all the chamber’s Democrats in opposition.

Failed: A similarly-themed proposal by Lukas Schubert, R-Kalispell, did not pass the House. House Bill 222 sought to create an open season for wolf hunting (with an exception for denning and whelping in May and June) until the statewide wolf population fell below 650 wolves.

Passed: A proposal directing FWP to create a report on hunter satisfaction addressing the friction between resident and nonresident hunters and a growing trend of private land leased to outfitters and individual hunters, sailed through the House. House Bill 568 brought by Rep. Courtenay Sprunger, R-Kalispell, advanced through the House with a lone lawmaker, Mike Vinton, R-Billings, in opposition.

Mara Silvers, Tom Lutey, Zeke Lloyd, Nora Mabie, Alex Sakariassen, Amanda Eggert, Eric Dietrich and Kaiden Forman-Webster contributed reporting.

This story comes courtesy of Montana Free Press.