© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Storm knocks out power for 20,000 homes in northwest Montana

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published September 27, 2024 at 7:02 AM MDT

Nearly 20,000 homes along the Montana-Idaho border lost power Wednesday night. Strong thunderstorms rolled through Libby and Sandpoint, knocking out power lines.

Northern Lights Electric Cooperative said it expected to make progress on restoring power Thursday.

The majority of homes that lost power were in Idaho, but about 1,400 Montana customers still didn’t have power Thursday afternoon.

Major transmission lines owned by the Bonneville Power Administration also went down. It’s unclear when those lines will be repaired. Northern Lights Electric’s customers may remain without power until those lines are restored.
Tags
Montana News Northern Lights Electric CooperativeBonneville Power Administrationweather
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
"The Wide Open" podcast from Montana Public Radio and the Montana Media Lab.
The Wide Open
Explore the places where we come together and fall apart. The Wide Open brings nuanced reporting on under-covered environmental issues. Our deep storytelling provides context to the forces shaping our lives — with plenty of adventure, wildlife and rich sound along the way.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information