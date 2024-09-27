Storm knocks out power for 20,000 homes in northwest Montana

Nearly 20,000 homes along the Montana-Idaho border lost power Wednesday night. Strong thunderstorms rolled through Libby and Sandpoint, knocking out power lines.

Northern Lights Electric Cooperative said it expected to make progress on restoring power Thursday.

The majority of homes that lost power were in Idaho, but about 1,400 Montana customers still didn’t have power Thursday afternoon.

Major transmission lines owned by the Bonneville Power Administration also went down. It’s unclear when those lines will be repaired. Northern Lights Electric’s customers may remain without power until those lines are restored.