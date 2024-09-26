Montana politics, elections and legislative news
U.S. Senate candidates Jon Tester & Tim Sheehy to debate on Sept. 30th
Montana's U.S. Senate candidates — three-term incumbent Democrat Jon Tester, and Republican nominee Tim Sheehy — will debate on September 30th at 7 p.m. Watch it live on Montana PBS, or tune in on MTPR wherever you listen.
-
A quickly corrected ballot error raises questions; A new ad questions Monica Tranel's stance on the border; Controversial North Dakota Governor Kristi Noem stumps for Tim Sheehy, who has no comment on evidence he plagiarized portions of his memoir.
-
A book written by the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Montana appears to contain passages lifted from outside sources without credit.
-
Voters will get one chance to see candidates for governor debate. Housing costs are in the spotlight. The NRA enters the fray in the U.S. Senate race.
-
Two University of Montana student athletes signed a name, image, and likeness deal to endorse Democratic Sen. Jon Tester. It's the first political endorsement of its kind after restrictions on the deals for college athletes were lifted in 2021.
-
Montana Democratic candidates are not anxious to ride Kamala Harris's coattails. Monica Tranel vows to make the border safer, while her opponent Ryan Zinke vows to protect girls sports from trans athletes. Tim Sheehy remains silent about insulting Montana's Crow Tribe. And Republicans accuse Jon Tester of bias against white farmers.
-
National parks bring billion dollar boost; PSC climate petition; Polls show Sheehy leading Senate raceBriefs: National parks bring billion dollar boost; PSC has more time to respond to climate petition; Polls show Sheehy leading in the Senate race.