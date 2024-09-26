© 2024 MTPR
U.S. Senate candidates Jon Tester & Tim Sheehy to debate on Sept. 30th

Montana Public Radio
Published September 26, 2024 at 7:28 AM MDT
Montana U.S. Senate candidates Tim Sheehy (R) and Jon Tester(D).
Montana U.S. Senate candidates Tim Sheehy (R) and Jon Tester(D).

Montana's U.S. Senate candidates — three-term incumbent Democrat Jon Tester, and Republican nominee Tim Sheehy — will debate on September 30th at 7 p.m. Watch it live on Montana PBS, or tune in on MTPR wherever you listen.

Montana News 2024 electionsJon TesterTim Sheehy
