Sen. Sheehy voices support for passenger train service in Montana

President Joe Biden had allocated billions for rail revitalization. But since January, the Trump administration has focused on cutting government spending.

Even so, advocates say passenger rail may still be on the table, including Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Sheehy.

“I think for the last 35 years, there's been a bit of a soul-searching moment for passenger rail in America,” Sheehy said via Zoom at the conference. “And I believe now is a time for a renaissance in that. And I think Montana is a perfect place to see that happen.”

The Federal Railroad Administration identified the route as the country’s only feasible new long range line earlier this year. It would connect Chicago to Seattle, passing once more through southern Montana.

Sheehy serves on the Senate Committee of Commerce, Science and Transportation. Montana’s U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Troy Downing also support the project.

Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority Chair Dave Strohmaier says this gives him reason to remain optimistic.

“If ever there was a type of project that is big, beautiful, bold infrastructure, all words that this administration uses, passenger rail is it,” Strohmaier said.

Victoria Traxler The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority conference in Livingston, MT on September 10, 2025.

Supporters of the project hope the passenger rail would help revitalize rural communities. It could bolster local economies by bringing in more people to shop, work or live. It may also give rural residents better access to cities, service hubs and education.

“We have in Broadwater County a large elderly population, and they need to go to Billings Clinic, or Missoula, or wherever for health care,” said Broadwater County Commissioner Debi Randolph. “So that's my main concern. Get them somewhere they need to go, safely.”

Representatives from the passenger rail authority say they’re next step is to develop a service plan for the route while Congress considers the funding.

