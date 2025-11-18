Montana delegation opposes renewal of health insurance tax credits

The federal government shutdown has ended, but not the debate that started it.

Republicans and Democrats were at an impasse over renewing Affordable Care Act subsidies before the shutdown. The money helps people afford health coverage on the ACA marketplace based on income.

An agreement to keep the lights on until January didn’t address the subsidy issue. Another deadlock over the program could result in a second shutdown.

A little more than 77,000 Montanans are on marketplace plans, and enrollment has been growing year over year, mostly due to the generous tax credits that help people afford monthly premiums. Montana’s delegates don’t support renewing the credits.

The four Republicans all argue that the subsidies have allowed insurance companies to jack up premiums. Premiums for marketplace plans are increasing between about 10% and 30% in Montana, depending on the plan. Health policy experts say health insurance premiums increase every year. They’re increasing more than they otherwise would have this year because insurers expect the tax credits are set to expire.

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines called the ACA a failure and said he’s open to discussing other kinds of reforms. U.S. Sen. Tim Sheehy said Congress should try to increase competition and transparency in health care.

U.S. Rep. Troy Downing, who represents eastern Montana, said the government shouldn’t write a blank check to fix what he sees as a failing system. Rep. Ryan Zinke, who represents western Montana, called the subsidies “ObamaCare bailouts.”

Congress plans to vote on the subsidies next month.